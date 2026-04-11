Senator Osotsi Issues Update on His Health After Kisumu Attack

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has revealed that he is set to be discharged from Karen Hospital after he was admitted following an attack in Kisumu.

In a post on Saturday, April 11, Osotsi appreciated his supporters and Kenyans of goodwill who stood in solidarity with him after the attack.

The ODM lawmaker also said his Linda Mwananchi faction will be addressing the press at Karen Hospital after he has been discharged.

“Much thanks to God for seeing me through this difficult time. Today, following your prayers, I leave the hospital that has been my home for some days.

“Together with the Linda Mwananchi team, I will today address the media at the Karen Hospital at 2 pm. Asanteni kwa maombi yenu,” said Osotsi.

Senator Osotsi was attacked on Wednesday morning at a Java restaurant in Kisumu, where he had met a friend and engaged with members of the public.

Following the incident, Osotsi was airlifted from Kisumu to Nairobi and taken to the Karen Hospital for immediate medical attention.

The attack raised outrage online, with leaders and concerned citizens calling for action against the perpetrators of the incident.

On Thursday, April 9, DCI detectives arrested three suspects in connection with the attack on the Vihiga Senator.

In a statement on Thursday, April 9, DCI said the three suspects are currently in police custody pending arraignment in a court of law.

The three suspects include: Carlos Owiti alias Kalonje, Eric Otieno alias Dude, and Vincent Odhiambo alias Tinga.

“The suspects, identified as Carlos Owiti alias Kalonje (24) from Nyalenda, Eric Otieno alias Dude (39) from Manyatta, and Vincent Odhiambo alias Tinga (27) from Nyalenda, are currently in police custody and are being processed for arraignment in court,” DCI stated.

The DCI also noted that investigations have been intensified, with detectives actively pursuing additional suspects linked to the incident.