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Senator Osotsi Records Statement with DCI After Kisumu Attack

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has recorded a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers at the Bunge Police Station over his recent attack in Kisumu.

Osotsi was accompanied by the members of the Linda Wanchi team, led by Siaya Governor James Orengo and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

Adressing the media after Osotsi recorded his statement, the team demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of those alleged to have orchestrated an attack against him in Kisumu.

Governor Orengo noted that they are dissatisfied with the way investigations into the attack on the Vihiga senator are being conducted.

“We are still extremely unsatisfied because the amount of evidence that is out there shows the people who conspired and executed this brutal act.

“They are still out there, and they have not been summoned to record statements. The ring leader, who was actually seen in the property before that brutal attack, has not been summoned,” said Orengo.

The Siaya County boss warned that they will pursue private prosecution if state agencies fail to move with speed to arrest and charge the said mastermind behind the attack.

“If the police do not arrest and prosecute the masterminds of this brutal attack, we will institute private prosecution against the masterminds because if we leave it that way, then the situation in Kenya will continue,” added Orengo.

Senator Sifuna said the group has enough evidence linking senior government officials in the security sector to the goons who attacked Osotsi.

Further, he announced that the Linda Mwananchi group will hold a major political rally in Kisumu County on April 26 to thank the residents for unmasking people who attacked Osotsi.

“We will come to Kisumu on the 26th of this month to thank the people of Kisumu for identifying these people,” Sifuna said.

DCI detectives have so far three suspects linked to the assault on the Vihiga Senator. The suspects include: Carlos Owiti, alias Kalonje (24), from Nyalenda, Eric Otieno, alias Dude (39), from Manyatta, and Vincent Odhiambo, alias Tinga (27), from Nyalenda.

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