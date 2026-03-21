Senator Osotsi Survives Wilson Airport Plane Incident

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi was among the 39 passengers who survived a plane incident at the Wilson Airport on Friday, March 20 night.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) in a statement said the incident happened at around 8:55 PM and involved a passenger plane which was arriving from the Kisumu International Airport.

“This evening at 2055HRS, an aircraft with thirty-nine (39) passengers on board arriving from Kisumu International Airport veered off the runway at Wilson Airport.

“We wish to confirm that all passengers and crew are safe, with no injuries reported. The aircraft remains on site, and recovery efforts are currently underway. Airport operations at Wilson Airport remain normal,” KAA stated.

Senator Osotsi has also said he is well, following the Friday night plane incident at the Wilson Airport.

“I thank God for His protection after I came out safely from an aircraft accident at Wilson Airport this evening. I was among the 39 passengers on board the Safarilink flight, including three crew members and the pilot, when the plane crash-landed,” the ODM Senator stated.

Osotsi commended the pilot’s actions, noting that the pilot showed remarkable skill and presence of mind in controlling the aircraft and steering it off the runway.

“I commend the pilot for his remarkable skill and presence of mind in controlling the aircraft and steering it off the runway, causing it to stall — an action that averted what could have been a catastrophic fire had the plane continued on the runway,” said the Vihiga Senator.

However, Osotsi raised serious concerns about the Wilson airport’s emergency preparedness, highlighting that there were no immediate rescue operations.

“It is deeply troubling that despite the pilot’s efforts to save lives, there were no immediate rescue operations from the airport management. There was no ambulance on site, and no emergency response team came to our aid. This level of unpreparedness is unacceptable for an airport of such significance,” He added.