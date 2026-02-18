Senator Sifuna Declares Stance on Ruto-Sakaja Deal

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has rejected the Ksh80 billion cooperation agreement between the National Government and Nairobi City County Government.

Speaking on Wednesday, Senator Sifuna said no public participation was undertaken before the cooperation deal was signed.

He also said his office was not consulted before the deal between Nairobi County and the National Government was finalized.

“I wish to state that my office was neither involved nor consulted before this decision was taken. Indeed, the so-called Cooperation agreement itself acknowledges that no Public Participation was conducted prior to the signing yesterday, a violation of the Constitution too egregious to ignore,” Sifuna stated.

The Nairobi Senator also disputed the arrangement of the steering committee, arguing that it is dominated by members of the executive.

“Of the 12 members of the committee, a whopping two-thirds are appointees of the national government. From its structure, the Governor will be subservient to the Prime Cabinet Secretary, making Sakaja the new Deputy Governor for all intents and purposes. To me is not cooperation but takeover,” said Sifuna.

Further, he argued that the deal threatens oversight and accountability by the County Assembly, the Senate, and the Office of the Auditor-General.

“We want development, but only if undertaken in strict accordance with the Constitution. This, in fact, is the very foundation of leadership.

“I urge both parties to shelve this agreement in the public interest and maintain fidelity to the Constitution,” he said.

The cooperation deal between Governor Sakaja and the national government was signed at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday afternoon.

The deal establishes a framework for joint planning, financing, and implementation of development programmes between the two levels of government.