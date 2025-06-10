Senators Demand Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat Arrest

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Senators on Tuesday, June 10, demanded the immediate arrest of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Eliud Kipkoech Lagat. The call comes in the wake of the mysterious death of Albert Ojwang’ while in police custody, fueling public debate on the conduct of law enforcement in Kenya.

The demand for the DIG’s arrest highlights a persistent struggle for justice and transparency within Kenya’s security apparatus. Legislators expressed outrage over the circumstances surrounding Ojwang’s death, emphasizing the need for thorough and impartial investigations into all custodial fatalities. The incident adds to a growing list of cases that have drawn scrutiny from human rights organizations and the public alike, challenging the integrity of police operations in Kenya.

Concerns over state power and human rights have been a recurring theme in Kenya, as seen in recent debates surrounding the deportation of activists from Tanzania, which sparked strong reactions from Kenyan politicians like Senator Samson Cherargei and MP Oscar Sudi. Such incidents underlines the delicate balance between maintaining order and upholding fundamental freedoms, a balance that is often tested when citizens die under state care.

While law enforcement agencies like the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are lauded for their efforts in combating serious crimes such as drug trafficking, seizing millions in illicit substances, incidents like Ojwang’s death raise critical questions about internal police accountability and the treatment of suspects. The DCI’s commitment to fighting crime must be matched by an unwavering dedication to human rights and due process within its ranks.

Public trust in government institutions, from education policy where the government recently reversed a decision on national exam fees due to public outcry, to law enforcement, is paramount. The political landscape, often shaped by influential families like the Odingas, frequently sees calls for accountability from various quarters, reflecting a broader societal demand for justice.

High-profile individuals, such as National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, have been involved in police reports concerning alleged assaults, underlining the police’s role in investigating all citizens, and the expectation of thoroughness.

The recent political shifts, including the appointment of Kithure Kindiki as Deputy President following an impeachment, highlight the dynamic nature of governance and the critical role of leaders in upholding the rule of law.

Senators are now pushing for decisive action against the DIG, asserting that no one, regardless of their position, should be above the law when it comes to safeguarding citizens’ lives and rights . This parliamentary demand signals a firm stance against impunity and a renewed push for comprehensive police reforms in Kenya.

