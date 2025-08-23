Senegal Beats Uganda, Books CHAN Semi-Final Showdown with Morocco

The TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 saw an intense quarter-final clash on Saturday, August 23, 2025, as defending champions Senegal edged out co-hosts Uganda with a narrow 1-0 victory at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala. This result brings an end to Uganda’s historic run in the tournament, marking their first-ever appearance in the knockout stages of CHAN.

The decisive moment arrived in the 62nd minute when Oumar Ba, displaying clinical finishing, ghosted in at the far post to convert a teasing cross from Libasse Guèye, firing a low right-footed shot past Ugandan goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa. The goal was enough for the Lions of Teranga to silence a passionate home crowd of over 35,000, showcasing their tournament experience and defensive prowess.

Uganda, known as the Cranes, fought valiantly and created several opportunities but lacked the composure to find the equalizer. Allan Okello, Uganda’s standout player of the group stage, tested Senegal’s goalkeeper Marc Diouf before halftime, and substitute Ivan Ahimbisibwe was denied twice in the second half. The closest Uganda came was in the 68th minute when Gavin Kizito headed just wide from an Okello corner. Despite having more shots overall, Uganda couldn’t breach Senegal’s formidable defense, which entered the game with the best defensive record among the quarter-finalists.

Uganda’s head coach, Morley Byekwaso, expressed both disappointment and optimism following the match. “Defeat was a bitter pill, but the broader picture remains historic,” Byekwaso stated, acknowledging his team’s unprecedented achievement of reaching the knockout stages and topping their group ahead of strong contenders like Algeria and South Africa.

He emphasized the learning experience for his squad, adding, “We will learn and come back stronger”. Byekwaso had previously stressed the importance of discipline and composure against a well-organized Senegalese side. “We must remain disciplined against a disciplined opponent. Our goal is to minimize errors while forcing them into mistakes. That is how chances will come,” he had said before the match.

Senegal’s coach, Souleymane Diallo, praised his team’s defensive solidity and tactical discipline. His decision to introduce fresh attacking players like Moctar Koïté and Vieux Cissé in the second half helped relieve pressure, while Mbaye Ndiaye provided crucial energy in midfield. Senegal’s Layousse Samb, a key figure in their defense, played a vital role in maintaining their clean sheet.

The victory propels Senegal into their second successive CHAN semi-final, where they will face Morocco. Morocco secured their semi-final spot by defeating Tanzania 1-0 in Dar es Salaam. The highly anticipated semi-final clash between Senegal and Morocco is scheduled for Tuesday, August 26, at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala.

For Uganda, while the dream of a maiden semi-final berth ended, their performance throughout CHAN 2024 has been a significant step forward for Ugandan football. The support from their home fans, who applauded the Cranes off the pitch, demonstrated the pride restored by their historic campaign.