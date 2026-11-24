The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reinstated Senegal as the winners of the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

CAS overturned a previous decision by the CAF Appeals Board, which had stripped Senegal of the title they won on the pitch during a chaotic final against Morocco in January.

In the ruling issued on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, CAS held that the match referee acted well within his sole authority when he chose to resume play rather than permanently abandon the match.

According to the court, blowing the whistle to restart the game confirmed that the necessary conditions had been met, as both teams had returned to the pitch and expressed their willingness to continue playing.

“By blowing his whistle to restart play, the Referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met – both teams were on the pitch again, and both expressed their willingness to resume,” CAS ruled.

The tribunal ruled that the effects of the referee’s decision were strictly limited to the pitch, placing the call firmly under the protection of the “field of play” doctrine.

Consequently, the court concluded that the referee did not err in law by resuming the final.

“Since Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON Regulations are intended solely to determine the outcome of a match when a team’s conduct leads the referee to call off the game permanently, they are therefore not applicable in this case,” CAS stated.

While acknowledging that the official had to make the call under an “atmosphere of extreme tension,” CAS rejected claims that the decision was arbitrary, noting there was no evidence that the referee’s judgment was influenced by external factors.