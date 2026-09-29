Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Lazarus Opicho Dies

Nairobi, Kenya — Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Lazarus Opicho, Commandant of the Security of Government Buildings (SGB) and VIP Protection Unit, has died, prompting tributes from senior officials across the police service and the Judiciary.

Opicho died on Monday night, September 28, at Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi following a brief illness, according to colleagues and friends.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja led tributes to the veteran officer, describing him as a dedicated, honest and exemplary public servant whose contribution to the police service would be deeply missed.

Chief Justice Martha Koome also mourned his passing, recalling his role as the founding commandant of the Judiciary Police Unit, established in 2021 to provide dedicated security for Judiciary personnel, court users and premises nationwide.

“I have received with profound shock and sadness the news of the passing of SAIG Lazarus Opicho, who, until his demise, served as the Commander of the Security of Government Buildings and VIP Protection Unit,” Koome said.

“On behalf of the Judiciary, and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the leadership and entire fraternity of the National Police Service, his family, friends and colleagues on this untimely loss,” she added, saying Opicho would be remembered “for his commitment to duty, his professionalism and the contribution he made to strengthening the security architecture of the Judiciary.”

Opicho’s police career spanned several senior assignments over the decades. In 2009, he served as a Police Superintendent at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, handling security and investigations. He moved to the SGB and VIP Protection Unit in August 2024 following a reshuffle of senior Administration Police officers, taking over as commandant and overseeing security at key government installations as well as the protection of senior officials, VIPs and other persons under police protection.

He was promoted from Assistant Inspector General to Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police in 2025, while retaining his post at the helm of the SGB and VIP Protection Unit. He held the Head of State Commendation and had completed the National Defence College programme, earning the NDC (K) qualification.

Bumula MP Wanami Wamboka also paid tribute, recalling a period when he said his life was in danger amid impeachment proceedings involving the then Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, during which Opicho personally intervened to ensure his safety.

“I will forever remember his courage, professionalism and friendship,” Wamboka said, describing Opicho’s death as a loss to his family, the police service and the people of Sirende and Kiminini.

Opicho’s death marks the end of a decades-long career in the National Police Service, with colleagues and senior officials across government continuing to pay tribute to his leadership and contribution to national security.