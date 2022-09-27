Connect with us

News

Senior KDF Officer Found Dead in Nairobi

By

Published

FdbY4a9WYAMWut8 1664267480

Flavian Mwangi Waweru a senior Kenya Airforce Officer was on Monday night found dead in his car near the Moi Air Base on Juja Road in Nairobi.

According to police reports the Kenya Airforce Commandant had left the camp at about 4 pm and got into his Toyota Vitz car and was headed for the city centre when he died.

Details about his final moments are scant as his body was found by passing motorists, who then alerted officials from the air base.

The police who rushed to the scene immediately took Waweru to a neighboring medical facility where he was pronounced dead.

“He was found locked in his car along Juja Road, a few meters from the main entrance of the Airbase.Immediately the military police were informed and they rushed him to hospital where they were informed he had died,” a witness told the Standard digital. 

4425 FdbY3VsX0AAVNt7

Waweru officiated over the conclusion ceremony of the Kenya Air Force New Soldiers Sports Talent Search Championship 2022 at Moi Air Base’s Sina Makosa Stadium on September 22 and 23.

“Commandant Kenya Air Force Training Wing Colonel Flavian Waweru presided over the closing ceremony of the Kenya Air Force New Soldiers Sports Talent Search Championship 2022 held from 22nd to 23rd September 2022 at Moi Air Base in Nairobi,” a statement by KDF on Twitter read.

His colleagues have described him as a diligent officer. A police and military investigation concerning the reason for his death has been initiated.

Also Read: What Killed ICC Suspect Lawyer Paul Gicheru

