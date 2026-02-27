Senior Kenya Ports Authority Officer Charged Over Graft

A senior Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) officer and a Mombasa-based trader have been charged over corruption.

In a statement on Friday, February 27, ODPP said the two suspects who appeared before a Mombasa Court pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court also dismissed the duo’s attempt to suspend the criminal proceedings against them.

“Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku dismissed an application by Mark Oriema Gor, Simon Otieno Alloo, and Alootek Systems Limited to block criminal proceedings, noting that the case arose from a commercial dispute and that no compelling reason was presented to shield the accused from justice,” ODPP stated.

The accused had argued that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) was unaware of a related civil suit and that knowledge of the case could have influenced the decision to institute criminal charges.

However, the prosecution, led by Principal Prosecution Counsel Alex Ndiema, opposed the application, maintaining that the existence of civil proceedings does not bar criminal prosecution.

According to the ODPP, Oriema, who is the Mechanical Superintendent and a member of the KPA tender committee, is facing charges of conflict of interest for failing to declare a private interest in tender KPA/097/2017-2018/CCE for the supply and maintenance of two Copco compressors.

Alloo and his company, Alootek Systems Limited, are accused of engaging in fraudulent practices during the procurement process.

The prosecution claims they manipulated the tender process and falsely represented Alloo as the sole distributor of Atlas Copco equipment in Kenya.

The two accused persons were each released on a cash bail of Ksh 100,000. The court directed the prosecution to supply witness statements and other evidence ahead of the pre-trial scheduled for March 18, 2026.