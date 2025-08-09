Seven Killed in Head-On Collision on Nairobi–Namanga Highway

Seven people lost their lives early Saturday morning in a grisly head-on collision between a Nailepu Sacco matatu and a lorry at Korompoi, near Kitengela, along the busy Nairobi–Namanga highway.

Traffic Commander Peter Maina confirmed the tragedy, describing it as “one of the most devastating in recent months” on the highway, a vital transport artery linking Kenya to Tanzania.

“It happened in the early hours of the morning. The matatu was heading towards Nairobi while the lorry was travelling in the opposite direction. The impact was so severe that several passengers died on the spot,” Maina said.

Eyewitnesses recounted a scene of utter devastation. James Mwangi, a boda boda rider who was among the first on the scene, said, “I was about 200 metres away when I heard a loud bang. The wreckage was twisted, pinning most of the passengers inside. It was heartbreaking.”

Emergency responders worked for hours to free trapped survivors from the mangled vehicles. Several injured passengers were rushed to Kitengela Sub-County Hospital for treatment, though police have yet to release the exact number of those injured.

The crash occurred on a straight stretch of road under clear weather conditions, raising questions about possible speeding or driver fatigue. Commander Maina warned that “overtaking without proper clearance, fatigue, and speeding remain the leading causes of fatal crashes”, urging drivers to be vigilant and patient.

Local communities have called for urgent safety interventions, including speed bumps, better signage, and stricter enforcement. “Every other day, we witness accidents. They need to improve this road,” one boda boda rider decried.

The bodies of victims have been moved to the Kitengela Sub-County Hospital morgue, where families have begun the painful process of identification.