Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Several Feared Dead After Heavy Rains Cause Flooding in Nairobi

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Several people are feared dead following the heavy rainfall, which caused floods in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

In a statement, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said he has been informed by the county disaster team that multiple people lost their lives in the floods.

“Sadly, the County disaster team has confirmed to me that multiple lives were also lost. My office has sent out teams to assess the situation and see how we can help,” said Sifuna.

The Nairobi Senator attributed the flooding in the capital to failures from the current county administration.

“We must do better because you don’t deserve this. For all those who slept on the roads, those counting losses from the flood damage, poleni sana,” he stated.

Further, Senator Sifuna called for a comprehensive review of the drainage system in Nairobi following the massive floods.

“Meanwhile, it is obvious that we need a comprehensive review of how the city drains because the piecemeal interventions are not working. I extend my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones last night,” he concluded.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Geoffrey Ruku, has announced that the government will hold a multi-agency meeting to address the flooding crisis.

“We will be holding an emergency meeting in my office to deliberate and consider accelerated appropriate response measures,” he stated.

The meeting will bring together the National Police Service, the National Youth Service, Kenya Red Cross, St John Ambulance Kenya, the National Disaster Management Unit, the National Disaster Operations Centre and the National Drought Management Authority.

CS Ruku urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and exercise caution, especially on the roads, adding that residents should stay away from swollen rivers and those that have broken their banks.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

News

President Ruto Orders Creation of New Police Unit

President William Ruto has directed the Interior Ministry to develop a framework for a dedicated Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit. Speaking on Tuesday during the...

February 17, 2026

News

Muthurwa Traders Block Landhies Road in Protest Over Controversial Land Sale

Nairobi residents woke up to major traffic disruptions on Tuesday, February 10, morning after traders from Muthurwa market blocked Landhies Road in protest over...

February 12, 2026

News

7 Suspects Arrested in Nairobi as DCI Detectives Recover 150 Stolen Phones

A multi-agency team led by the DCI’s Operation Support Unit (OSU) has apprehended 7 suspects linked to mobile phone snatching and theft in Nairobi....

January 24, 2026

News

Second Body Recovered After 16-Storey Building Collapse in South C

The tragic collapse of a 14-story building in Nairobi’s South C area has seen a second body recovered from the rubble, bringing the confirmed...

January 8, 2026