Several Feared Dead After Heavy Rains Cause Flooding in Nairobi

Several people are feared dead following the heavy rainfall, which caused floods in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

In a statement, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said he has been informed by the county disaster team that multiple people lost their lives in the floods.

“Sadly, the County disaster team has confirmed to me that multiple lives were also lost. My office has sent out teams to assess the situation and see how we can help,” said Sifuna.

The Nairobi Senator attributed the flooding in the capital to failures from the current county administration.

“We must do better because you don’t deserve this. For all those who slept on the roads, those counting losses from the flood damage, poleni sana,” he stated.

Further, Senator Sifuna called for a comprehensive review of the drainage system in Nairobi following the massive floods.

“Meanwhile, it is obvious that we need a comprehensive review of how the city drains because the piecemeal interventions are not working. I extend my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones last night,” he concluded.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Geoffrey Ruku, has announced that the government will hold a multi-agency meeting to address the flooding crisis.

“We will be holding an emergency meeting in my office to deliberate and consider accelerated appropriate response measures,” he stated.

The meeting will bring together the National Police Service, the National Youth Service, Kenya Red Cross, St John Ambulance Kenya, the National Disaster Management Unit, the National Disaster Operations Centre and the National Drought Management Authority.

CS Ruku urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and exercise caution, especially on the roads, adding that residents should stay away from swollen rivers and those that have broken their banks.