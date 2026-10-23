Several Feared Dead After Multi-storey building collapses in Eastleigh

Several people are feared dead after a multi-storey building under construction collapsed on Friday, October 23, in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

In a statement, the National Construction Authority (NCA) said a multi-agency team is coordinating rescue efforts and has begun preliminary investigations into the incident.

NCA said the immediate priority was to ensure public safety, adding that the affected site had been cordoned off as emergency teams coordinated their response.

“The National Construction Authority (hereafter referred to as ‘the Authority’) reports the collapse of a building on 9th Street, Eastleigh, within Kamukunji Sub-County, Nairobi.

“The immediate priority is the safety of the public. The site has been cordoned off, and a multi-agency team is on the ground coordinating rescue efforts and conducting preliminary investigations,” read the statement in part.

According to the authority, the building project was registered on July 30, 2025, as a proposed development on Land Reference Number 36/II/40 along 9th Street in Eastleigh.

The developer listed in the authority’s records is 9th Street Plaza Limited, while Stromax Holdings E. A Limited was registered as the contractor responsible for the project.

NCA also identified Architect Emmanuel Mwangi Maina as the project’s architect and Engineer Joseph Muturi Mugu as the structural engineer.

Further, NCA said information on rescue operations, the status of the affected site and actions being taken by the multi-agency team would be communicated in due course.

It urged members of the public to keep away from the affected area and all cordoned-off zones to avoid exposing themselves to potential danger as response operations continue.

“Details regarding rescue operations, the status of the site, and actions being undertaken by the multi agency team will be shared in due course. The public is directed to keep clear of the affected area and any cordoned-off zones,” the statement added.