Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Several Feared Dead After Multi-storey building collapses in Eastleigh

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Several people are feared dead after a multi-storey building under construction collapsed on Friday, October 23, in Eastleigh, Nairobi. 

In a statement, the National Construction Authority (NCA) said a multi-agency team is coordinating rescue efforts and has begun preliminary investigations into the incident.

NCA said the immediate priority was to ensure public safety, adding that the affected site had been cordoned off as emergency teams coordinated their response.

The National Construction Authority (hereafter referred to as ‘the Authority’) reports the collapse of a building on 9th Street, Eastleigh, within Kamukunji Sub-County, Nairobi.

“The immediate priority is the safety of the public. The site has been cordoned off, and a multi-agency team is on the ground coordinating rescue efforts and conducting preliminary investigations,” read the statement in part. 

According to the authority, the building project was registered on July 30, 2025, as a proposed development on Land Reference Number 36/II/40 along 9th Street in Eastleigh.

The developer listed in the authority’s records is 9th Street Plaza Limited, while Stromax Holdings E. A Limited was registered as the contractor responsible for the project.

NCA also identified Architect Emmanuel Mwangi Maina as the project’s architect and Engineer Joseph Muturi Mugu as the structural engineer.

Further, NCA said information on rescue operations, the status of the affected site and actions being taken by the multi-agency team would be communicated in due course.

It urged members of the public to keep away from the affected area and all cordoned-off zones to avoid exposing themselves to potential danger as response operations continue.

Details regarding rescue operations, the status of the site, and actions being undertaken by the multi agency team will be shared in due course. The public is directed to keep clear of the affected area and any cordoned-off zones,” the statement added. 

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Hundreds Feared Trapped as Massive Fire Engulfs Yare Plaza in Eastleigh

Massive fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon, March 3, 2026, at Yare Plaza in Eastleigh, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky...

March 3, 2026
FotoJet (1) FotoJet (1)

News

DCI Arrests Main Suspect Behind Murder Of Three Women In Eastleigh

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a man believed to be behind the brutal murder of three family members –...

November 3, 2024
WhatsApp Image 2023 04 30 at 1.47.26 AM WhatsApp Image 2023 04 30 at 1.47.26 AM

Politics

Remove Kiosks from School,” Eastleigh Resients Demand

Parents and residents in Eastleigh are calling on the Nairobi County government for the demolition and closure of shop kiosks located outside a local...

April 30, 2023
IMG 20200501 160911 IMG 20200501 160911

News

Govt Bans Movement of People in and Out of Eastleigh, Old Town Mombasa

(KDRTV) – The Government has totally locked down Eastleigh Town in Nairobi and Old Town in Mombasa for the next 15 days over the...

May 6, 2020