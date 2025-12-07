Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Several Feared Dead After Nasty Accident Along Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

Published

A PSV owned by Kinatwa Sacco was involved in an accident on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

Several people are feared dead after being involved in a gruesome road accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

The tragic accident occurred on Sunday, December 7, morning involving a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) belonging to Kinatwa Sacco and a trailer.

According to witnesses at the scene, the PSV was overtaking when it collided with the truck at the Miasenyi area in Voi, Taita Taveta County.

In a statement, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) said fatalities were recorded in the accident, with other passengers sustaining injuries.

“A tragic road crash involving a public service vehicle and a commercial vehicle has occurred on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway. Sadly, fatalities have been recorded, and several passengers have sustained injuries,” NTSA stated.

The authority extended condolences to the bereaved families and friends, and wished those receiving medical attention a full and speedy recovery.

NTSA also said it has deployed a team of road safety auditors and inspectors to the scene to conduct a detailed analysis.

“We have immediately deployed a team of road safety auditors and inspectors to the scene to conduct a detailed analysis. Kinatwa Sacco is fully cooperating with the Authority and all relevant agencies as comprehensive investigations into the cause of the crash continue,” NTSA stated.

Further, the authority called on public service, commercial and private vehicle drivers to exercise maximum caution on the roads.

“Drive safely by adhering to speed limits, overtaking responsibly, taking breaks when fatigued, and remaining fully alert at all times. Let us all commit to safer driving now and throughout the festive season to prevent further loss of lives,” NTSA added.

