Several Injured as Garissa-Bound Bus Overturns Near Mwingi

A Garissa-bound bus carrying a full load of passengers overturned near Mwingi town along the Thika-Garissa highway on Monday evening, September 29, 2025, leaving dozens injured.

The bus, which had departed Nairobi around 3 pm, reportedly lost control and veered off the road before overturning beside the highway. Eyewitnesses described a harrowing scene as local residents immediately rushed to the wreckage to assist those trapped inside. “We saw the bus lose control and then it just flipped,” recounted a local resident who wished to remain anonymous. “Everyone ran to help. We were pulling people out through the windows.”

Videos and images widely shared from the scene depicted individuals being retrieved from the severely damaged bus, which showed a broken windscreen, mangled seats, and shattered windows. First aid was administered on-site before the injured were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Preliminary investigations by area police have started to determine the root cause of the accident, with early indications pointing towards either speeding or slippery road conditions. Thika East Sub-County Police Commander Lazarus Wambua previously stated that the driver lost control while negotiating a corner in that incident.

The Mwingi bus crash comes on the heels of a devastating accident on Sunday, September 28, near Kikopey, Gilgil, along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway, where 16 people perished. That collision involved a 14-seater passenger vehicle and a truck, with 13 fatalities occurring at the scene and three others succumbing to their injuries in the hospital, according to Nakuru County Police Commander Emmanuel Opuru.

The alarming frequency of such incidents depicts a growing concern over road safety in Kenya. Data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) reveals a clear reality: the country recorded 3,397 deaths from road accidents in the first nine months of 2025.

This figure represents an increase of 28 fatalities compared to the same period in 2024. Pedestrians continue to account for the highest number of fatalities, followed by cyclists and passengers.

Authorities are urged to intensify efforts in enforcing traffic regulations and improving road infrastructure to curb this tragic trend.