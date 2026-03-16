Several Trapped After Building Collapses in Shauri Moyo

Several people are feared trapped after a building collapsed at Blue Estate in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi.

In a statement, the Kenya Red Cross said the collapsed building was adjacent to the structures being demolished along the riparian land.

The organization noted that rescue efforts have since been launched to retrieve the people trapped under the rubble.

“A building has collapsed in the Blue Estate area of Shauri Moyo, adjacent to structures that were being demolished on riparian land.

“An unconfirmed number of people are feared trapped in the rubble. Rescue efforts are underway,” Kenya Red Cross stated.

Unverified reports indicate that at least five people are trapped in the building as desperate search efforts continue.

The latest incident adds to a string of buildings that have collapsed in Nairobi in recent weeks.

On February 11, at least six people were injured after a building under construction collapsed at the junction of Racecourse and Kirinyaga Road in Nairobi CBD.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of the morning near the busy OTC area in downtown Nairobi, prompting a swift response from emergency teams.

On January 10, 2026, another building under construction along Ngong Road in Karen collapsed, resulting in the deaths of two people.

The Nairobi County attributed the collapse of the building to structural failure caused by poor workmanship.

“Initial findings show the use of sub-standard materials, where timber gum tree supports were used instead of appropriate steel props for the double-volume slab,” said CECM for Built Environment and Urban Planning Patrick Mbogo.

Another building under construction collapsed on January 2 in Nairobi’s South C area. The building was approved for 10 storeys but had reached 14 storeys with construction ongoing for a 15th when it fell.