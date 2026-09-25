Several Trapped as Buildings Collapse into Mining Shafts in Migori

Rescue operations are underway at Osiri-Matanda gold mining village in Nyatike, Migori County, after several residential and commercial buildings collapsed into underground mining shafts, with two residents feared trapped.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight after the ground reportedly gave way beneath structures in the mining area, sending several houses and commercial buildings into the underground shafts.

Migori County Government Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Natural Resources CEC Member Edwin Omondi confirmed that the county’s Disaster Management team had been deployed to Matanda Mines in Macalder, Nyatike Sub-County, to respond to the cave-in.

“Two residents are suspected to be trapped. Rescue teams are working tirelessly,” Omondi said.

The county government has urged members of the public to keep away from the affected area to allow emergency teams to conduct the rescue operation safely.

Kefas Ojuka, chairman of the Small-Scale Gold Miners Association in Nyatike, said the collapse happened at around 11pm when many residents were asleep.

“Commercial houses, including a hotel and a gaming lounge, sank into the ground,” he said.

Ojuka said the exact number of people who were inside the affected structures had not been established. No survivor had been retrieved by the time of his statement, with residents awaiting heavy machinery and specialised equipment to support the rescue operation.

The collapse has left families and residents waiting for information about people who may have been inside the buildings when they sank into the mining shafts.

Emergency teams remained at the scene as they worked to establish the extent of the collapse and locate those suspected to be trapped.

Details on the total number of people affected, whether anyone else was injured and the full extent of the damage remained unclear as the rescue operation continued.

Authorities had not immediately established the cause of the ground collapse, while police were expected to issue an official update after the rescue operation.

The incident has brought renewed attention to the risks associated with underground mining areas, although the supplied reports did not establish whether the collapse was linked to any specific mining practice or activity.