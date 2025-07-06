SGR Suspends Mombasa Train as Gov’t Blocks Youth Ahead of Saba Saba Protests

Connect with us

Kenya Railways Suspends Night Train Amidst Saba Saba Tensions
Hundreds of commuters found themselves stranded on Sunday night as Kenya Railways abruptly suspended the 10 pm Madaraka Express train service from Mombasa to Nairobi.

The official reason provided by Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga was “technical issues,” emphasizing the corporation’s commitment to passenger safet.

The sudden halt, however, has sparked widespread public outrage, particularly given its timing just hours before the highly anticipated Saba Saba commemoration on Monday, July 7.

The suspension comes amidst growing political tensions and a wave of Gen Z-led protests across Kenya.

Earlier reports circulating on social media indicated that police had blocked scores of youths at the Dongo Kundu Bypass in Likoni, Mombasa, allegedly preventing them from boarding an earlier 2 pm train.

Many observers now view the train suspension as a potentially coordinated effort to frustrate travel and limit participation in the Saba Saba 2025 protests.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has called on Kenyans to gather at Kamukunji Grounds on Monday to commemorate the historic Saba Saba protests, citing unfulfilled ideals of the 1990 pro-democracy movement, ongoing economic hardship, police brutality, and human rights violations.

The government, through Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, has urged peace and warned against destruction of public property, while Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has stressed that Monday is a normal working day, warning civil servants against absenteeism.

While Kenya Railways has previously suspended services for various reasons, including technical issues, festive seasons, and even during past protests, the current timing has fueled speculation.

The corporation recently announced the introduction of new premium coaches to enhance the SGR travel experience, indicating ongoing operational developments.

However, the immediate focus remains on the impact of this suspension on commuters and its potential implications for the upcoming Saba Saba events.

