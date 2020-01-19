SH 100 BILLION TO BE LOANED TO KENYA BY THE WORLD BANK

On Friday, a senior treasury said that about sh 100 billion is needed for external funding this year. For this reason, Kenya is turning to the world bank for a loan of up to sh 100 billion ($991.57 million)

Over the years, the world bank has funded multiple development programs which are worth billions of dollars. Due to this, it has been seen as one of the alternatives to commercial debt. After taking taking on loans which include Euro bond offering,, a box of Chinese loans and commercial loans, the country reduce the debit they owe to overseas capital market.

Showing a change in money lending practice, for the first time the Washington Dc-based financier lent money directly to the Kenyan ministry of finance. Usually, they direct the loan straight to the projects.

The principal secretary in the ministry of finance, confessed that the amount World Bank funders can put together will determine the size of loan that Kenya will get. He said to the Reuters, ” We are thinking something between sh 50-100 billion depending on what kind of interest there will be.” He added saying that the loan will be cheaper than commercial dept.

” it is very competitive, it is fairly priced,” Muia said. He added that the loan amount was just above the concessional rate of 200 basis points of interest.

Kenya becoming a middle-income country in the year 2014, meant that the country is not in a position to secure funds from the world bank at the concessional rates offered to low-income state. To the end of June, a budget deficit of 6.3 per cent of GDP has been set. Muia confessed that about sh 213 billion is expected from external sourcews.

He said that the rest of the funds will be raised through Kenya’s first sovereign green bond. The country will take an advantage of UK- Africa investment summit taking place in London next week to span interest on the issue.

” It is taking shape as we go,” Muia said.

The budge deficit is expected to narrow down to the desired level of 3.3 per cent of the GDP in 2023/24 from the 5.7 per cent in 2020/21.

”we are very clear in our minds that we want to keep the cost of dept down,” Muia said.