SHA Introduces New Medical Tariffs for Civil Servants’ Healthcare

The Social Health Authority has unveiled a new set of medical tariffs under the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF), marking a significant reform in how healthcare services for civil servants are financed and delivered in Kenya.

The announcement, made on Monday, April 13, follows the conclusion of negotiations between SHA and Level 5 and Level 6 hospitals, with the authority confirming that the new pricing structure will be implemented within 21 days.

In a statement signed by SHA Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi, the authority emphasized that the revised tariffs are grounded in market analysis and consultations with healthcare providers.

“The Authority shall conduct a market analysis during the first three (3) months of the commencement of the POMSF Scheme and, following negotiations with healthcare facilities, provide final tariffs subject to approval by the SHA Board,” the statement read. The POMSF scheme provides comprehensive medical cover to public officers, including civil servants, teachers, and members of disciplined forces, as well as their dependents. Beneficiaries are entitled to inpatient, outpatient, and specialised medical services under the scheme.

According to SHA, the updated tariffs will be rolled out progressively through its claims system, depending on hospital level and service packages. The changes are expected to impact key operational areas such as service access, claims submission, adjudication, and reimbursement processes.

“Facilities that have accepted the negotiated tariffs will continue providing services to POMSF beneficiaries in line with the approved benefit package and agreed reimbursement terms,” the authority stated.

The reforms are designed to address longstanding challenges in Kenya’s public healthcare financing system, particularly disputes over delayed or inadequate reimbursements to hospitals. By aligning tariffs with actual operational costs, SHA aims to improve predictability in payments and restore confidence among healthcare providers.

The authority has already indicated that the next phase of negotiations will involve Level 4 and Level 3 hospitals, as it moves toward a fully harmonised national tariff structure.

The rollout comes amid broader efforts by the government to strengthen universal health coverage and ensure sustainability in the health sector. Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has previously underscored the importance of safeguarding public health funds and improving accountability within the system.

With implementation expected in the coming weeks, the success of the new tariff model will be closely watched by both healthcare providers and beneficiaries, particularly as Kenya continues its transition toward a more efficient and transparent public health insurance framework.