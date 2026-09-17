SHA Opens New Portal for Healthcare Provider Contracting

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has switched on its new E-Contracting Portal, directing all healthcare providers to submit fresh applications as the country moves into a new contracting cycle.

The portal went live at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2026, and will now serve as the official channel through which hospitals and clinics apply to be contracted under four SHA-administered funds.

“The Social Health Authority (SHA) wishes to inform all healthcare providers that the SHA E-Contracting Portal is officially live as of today, Thursday, 17th September 2026 at 3:00 p.m,” SHA said in a statement.

The four funds covered are the Primary Health Care Fund (PHCF), the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund (ECCIF), and the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF).

SHA made clear that any applications filed before the official launch will not count toward the new cycle. “As previously communicated, any applications submitted through the portal before the official launch were for testing purposes and will be archived,” the authority said.

All providers have now been told to start over. “All healthcare providers are therefore required to submit fresh applications through the E-Contracting Portal from 3:00 p.m. on 17th September 2026,” SHA said, urging applicants to double-check that their documents are complete and accurate before submitting, to avoid delays.

The contracting drive is being carried out under Specially Permitted Procurement Procedure No. SPPP/SHA/002/2026-2027, and is open to eligible local healthcare providers and facilities across the country. SHA said the exercise is grounded in Sections 33 and 34 of the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023, which require it to contract providers to deliver services under the funds it runs, while the Public Officers Medical Scheme is governed separately under Legal Notice No. 195 of 2024.

To qualify, providers must hold a valid Certificate of Incorporation, Business Name, Trust Deed or equivalent registration, along with licensing documents from relevant regulators, a county government permit where applicable, an SHA Know-Your-Customer report, a KRA Tax Compliance Certificate and an SHA Compliance Certificate. SHA said it will verify each application and run due diligence checks before any facility is cleared for contracting.

Applications should be submitted via the SHA e-contracting platform, with manual submissions accepted at SHA’s 47 branch offices where the portal is unavailable. Each application must be completed within seven days of being initiated, after which incomplete submissions will automatically expire.

The new contracting cycle is expected to run from October 1, 2026, to June 30, 2029, with contracts generally lasting three years subject to performance reviews. SHA and the Ministry of Health say the shift to electronic contracting is meant to cut down on the fraud, manipulation and delays that dogged the manual NHIF system, while enabling faster, rule-based claims payments.