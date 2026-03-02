Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

SHA Services Restored After System Glitch

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of the Social Health Authority (SHA) headquarters

Healthcare services across the country have resumed normal operations following the restoration of the Social Health Authority (SHA) digital platform.

In a statement on Monday, March 2, SHA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mercy Mwangangi announced that technical issues affecting the Digital Health Agency’s services have been successfully resolved.

The disruption had temporarily affected pre-authorization processing, raising concerns among healthcare providers over patient admissions and continuity of care.

“Following our previous communication regarding the service interruption affecting the Digital Health Agency’s services, we are pleased to inform you that the technical issues on the Social Health Authority (SHA) digital platform have been successfully resolved.

“Normal system functionality has been restored. Specifically, healthcare facilities can now successfully submit and process pre-authorization requests, allowing for uninterrupted patient admissions and continuation of care,” she stated.

Mwangangi thanked stakeholders for their patience and understanding during the service interruption, noting that technical teams, working closely with the Digital Health Agency, will continue to actively monitor the platform to ensure stable and reliable service delivery.

“We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding during this challenging period,” the SHA CEO added.

Earlier, Mwangangi announced a nationwide service disruption of the SHA digital systems. She noted that the outage, which began on Sunday, March 1, has crippled hospital processes at contracted healthcare facilities countrywide.

“This is to formally notify you of a service interruption and downtime affecting the Digital Health Agency’s services, which are critical to the Social Health Authority (SHA) operations. We have received notification from our service provider, Digital Health Agency, indicating a major incident leading to significant system unavailability,” she announced.

