SHA to Roll Out AI Tool to Block Harmful Prescriptions by 2026

Social Health Authority (SHA) is set to introduce an advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered clinical support tool. The innovative system aims to prevent doctors from issuing harmful prescriptions, marking a significant leap forward in the nation’s medical landscape.

SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi, speaking in an exclusive interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, September 16, revealed that the Ministry of Health plans to launch this transformative AI tool in 2026. “We actually want to introduce a clinical decision support tool, and this is something we want to happen by next year. These tools will ensure that your doctor does not give you a medical prescription that is likely to cause harm to you,” Mwangangi stated, emphasizing the authority’s commitment to patient well-being.

The core functionality of the system relies on comprehensive data collection. SHA will meticulously record all medical prescriptions issued by doctors and track how they are dispensed. This information, combined with individual patient data stored on the “Afya Yangu” portal, will enable the AI to act as a crucial safeguard.

Mwangangi elaborated on its protective mechanism: “For example, if I have an an allergy and it is in my afya yangu portal, which has all the patient data, when the doctor puts a prescription that will trigger the allergy, the system will auto-reject it, and that will help us protect you”. This proactive approach ensures that potentially dangerous medications are automatically flagged and rejected, significantly reducing the risk of adverse drug reactions and allergic responses.

This initiative aligns with a global trend of integrating AI into healthcare to enhance decision-making and improve outcomes. While AI tools are increasingly used for tasks like interpreting medical images and providing clinical decision support, the idea of AI directly prescribing medication is still under debate.

Experts like Kiran Mysore, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Sutter Health, emphasize that AI should primarily “supplement physicians, not supplant them,” advocating for a “human in the loop” for critical decisions. However, Kenya’s approach focuses on AI as a robust clinical support system, acting as an intelligent safety net rather than an autonomous prescriber.

Beyond prescription safety, SHA is also making strides in emergency medical services. Just a week prior to the AI tool announcement, Mwangangi disclosed plans for free ambulance services across the country, set to be launched by President William Ruto by the end of October 2025. This service will cover the Ksh4,500 cost of the ambulance ride and all medical expenses incurred in the first 24 hours at the hospital. “You will only be required to call us, and the ambulance will come wherever you are, which costs Ksh4,500 and shall be paid fully by SHA. It will then take you to the emergency centre, and if you have an asthma attack, we shall cater for the expenses so that you may get well,” Mwangangi affirmed.

These initiatives depicts Kenya’s ambitious vision for a technologically advanced and patient-centric healthcare system. By leveraging AI for prescription safety and ensuring accessible emergency care, SHA aims to create a more secure and equitable health environment for all Kenyans.