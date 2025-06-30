Shame on You – Raila Slams CS Murkomen Over ‘Shoot To Kill’ Directive

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has slammed Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen after he directed police officers to shoot anyone who storms a police station.

Speaking on Sunday, June 29, Raila condemned the use of excessive force by police and discouraged any directives that undermine the rule of law.

The former Prime Minister said individuals who break the law should, instead, be arrested and charged in a court of law.

“We must also censor the police; the police should never shoot to kill; the police have no license to kill human beings. If somebody has committed a crime, arrest that person and take them before a court of law,” said Raila.

“Anybody giving instructions that police should shoot anyone who comes near a police station – shame on you. We should not encourage taking away life in a way that is not constitutional; if somebody has committed a crime, that person should be subjected to the law.”

The ODM leader also condemned those who destroyed property, terming them criminals, but insisted that the police had no legal grounds to shoot to kill.

Murkomen, on Saturday, June 28 clarified his remarks, saying the constitution bars him from giving operational instructions to the police.

“I am saying this with all humility. I cannot order an Inspector General of Police on anything because the Constitution does not allow me to do so,” Murkomen said.

“What I did was to state the law. As a lawyer, I have read, studied, and understood these laws,” the Interior CS added.

