Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Shame on You – Raila Slams CS Murkomen Over ‘Shoot To Kill’ Directive

By

Published

GrE71HjW4AAsAnx

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has slammed Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen after he directed police officers to shoot anyone who storms a police station.

Speaking on Sunday, June 29, Raila condemned the use of excessive force by police and discouraged any directives that undermine the rule of law.

The former Prime Minister said individuals who break the law should, instead, be arrested and charged in a court of law.

“We must also censor the police; the police should never shoot to kill; the police have no license to kill human beings. If somebody has committed a crime, arrest that person and take them before a court of law,” said Raila.

“Anybody giving instructions that police should shoot anyone who comes near a police station – shame on you. We should not encourage taking away life in a way that is not constitutional; if somebody has committed a crime, that person should be subjected to the law.”

The ODM leader also condemned those who destroyed property, terming them criminals, but insisted that the police had no legal grounds to shoot to kill.

Murkomen, on Saturday, June 28 clarified his remarks, saying the constitution bars him from giving operational instructions to the police.

“I am saying this with all humility. I cannot order an Inspector General of Police on anything because the Constitution does not allow me to do so,” Murkomen said.

“What I did was to state the law. As a lawyer, I have read, studied, and understood these laws,” the Interior CS added.

Also Read: Murkomen Orders Police to Shoot Protesters Approaching Stations

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021