Nairobi Police Chief Vows Safety for June 25 Protests Amidst Brutality Concerns

As the highly anticipated June 25 demonstrations approach, Nairobi Regional Police Commander George Seda issued a strong assurance of adequate security, aiming to quell public anxieties amidst escalating concerns over police brutality.

These protests, dubbed the “Gen Z Memorial March,” will commemorate the first anniversary of the 2024 Occupy Parliament protests, which saw a violent crackdown by law enforcement.

Commander Seda, addressing journalists on Wednesday, June 18, confirmed that authorities have received formal notification of the planned protests and have implemented “enhanced plans” to ensure the safety of both demonstrators and the general public across the capital.

“For the 25th, we have got what we call enhanced plans for that,” Seda stated, emphasizing the police’s commitment to facilitating peaceful assembly.

The upcoming demonstrations are organized by a coalition of Gen Z activists and the United Opposition, led by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Organizers intend for the day to be marked by peaceful rallies and candlelight vigils, honoring those who lost their lives during last year’s protests against the controversial Finance Bill, 2024.

The 2024 protests, sparked by proposed new taxes, escalated dramatically when demonstrators stormed Parliament buildings.

Seda urged protesters to maintain peace and avoid actions that could lead to confrontations or disrupt businesses and public services.

“What I would like to urge the public is, let’s restrict ourselves to what we call peaceful demonstrations,” he appealed, reminding citizens that June 25 will be a working day.

He also warned that violent conduct undermines the purpose of peaceful assembly and can escalate tensions.

However, Seda’s assurances come at a time of significant public distrust in the National Police Service (NPS), fueled by a recent surge in police brutality allegations.

The NPS is under intense scrutiny following the death of Albert Ojwang’, a teacher and blogger who died in police custody on June 8.

His death, which triggered widespread outrage and calls for police accountability, was followed by further violence during protests on June 17, where an anti-riot officer shot a face mask vendor at close range.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) has launched investigations into both incidents.

Despite these challenges, Seda reiterated the police’s role is to provide safety, not to engage in conflict. “We are not there to be at war with you, the public. We are there just to provide safety,” he affirmed, pledging sufficient security for all.

Opposition leaders, including Kalonzo Musyoka, have called for June 25 to be recognized as a symbolic public holiday to honor victims of police brutality, though the government has rejected this proposal.

As tensions escalates, Commander Seda’s message of mutual respect between police and demonstrators underlines the critical need for a peaceful and dignified commemoration.