Shock as Armed Goons Attack Mothers Seeking Justice at KHRC in Pre-Saba Saba Intimidation

Armed individuals(goons) on Sunday stormed the offices of the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) in Nairobi – Lavington, disrupting a fundamental press conference by Kenyan mothers seeking justice for victims of police brutality. The incident, occurring just hours before the anticipated Saba Saba 2025 protests on Monday, has been widely condemned as a shameless attempt to intimidate human rights defenders and stifle dissent.

The mothers, representing countless families affected by excessive force, had gathered at the KHRC premises to amplify their calls for accountability and an end to police impunity. Their planned address aimed to highlight the systemic issues of police brutality, a persistent concern in Kenya, particularly in the context of public demonstrations.

The timing of the raid, on the eve of the significant Saba Saba protests – a day historically associated with calls for democratic reforms and justice in Kenya – emphasizes the perceived intent to silence key voices ahead of major civic action.

Activists and human rights organizations have promptly condemned the invasion, labeling it a direct assault on the freedom of assembly and expression, fundamental tenets of a democratic society.

“This is a clear message of intimidation aimed at chilling the legitimate exercise of civic rights,” stated a prominent human rights advocate, speaking anonymously due to security concerns. The incident raises serious questions about the safety of human rights defenders and the shrinking civic space in the country.

The KHRC, a respected institution in Kenya’s human rights landscape, has long been at the forefront of advocating for justice and accountability. The attack on its offices sends a chilling message to other organizations and individuals working to uphold human rights and challenge state excesses.

The international community and local observers will be closely watching the authorities’ response to this alarming incident and their commitment to protecting fundamental freedoms as Kenyans brace for the Saba Saba protests on Monday 7th July 2025.