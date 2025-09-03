Shock as President Ruto’s Office Spent KSh2M a Day on Printing

The Controller of Budget, Margaret Nyakang’o, has revealed that the Executive Office of the President spent an average of Ksh2 million per day on printing services in the last financial year.

According to the report, the expenditure was drawn from the Harambee House budget of Ksh 4.6 billion, with printing alone accounting for nearly one-fifth of the total allocation.

The figures translate to Ksh 68 million per month and an average of Ksh 2 million every day spent solely on printing.

The printing services include: the printing of government policy documents, executive orders, directives, proclamations transmitted to ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), and performance contracts.

Others are: bi-weekly press statements, periodic government communication during times of crisis, and regional media forums, among others.

Nyakango’s report also revealed that the President’s office spent Ksh 1 billion in the last financial year on government advisory services.

“Ksh 62 million was paid for the Kenya–South Sudan advisory services, Ksh 46 million on the Power of Mercy advisory, and Ksh 450 million on counter-terrorism advisory services.

“The office also splashed Ksh 97 million for advisory services on economic and social affairs, Ksh 150 million on strategic policy advisory services, and Ksh 251 million on public entities oversight entities,” read part of the report.

Nyakang’o’s report also disclosed that State House, Nairobi, spent KSh399 million on refurbishing the House on the Hill.

The project, which is currently at 66 percent completion, is expected to be finalized in 2027.

Further, the CoB flagged State House for withdrawing Sh3.6 billion in just 42 days for travel, hospitality, and vehicle maintenance.

Nyakang’o noted that Sh17.4 billion spent during the financial year was not approved by her office, contrary to legal requirements.

“During the financial year, the Controller of Budget authorised withdrawal of Sh66.54 billion under Article 223 of the Constitution compared to Sh83.96 billion approved by the CS, National Treasury. The difference of Sh17.42 billion constitutes approvals granted by the CS, but not requisitioned for approval of withdrawal by the CoB,” she said.

Also Read: Reprieve For Sakaja As Ruto, Raila Save Him From Impeachmeant