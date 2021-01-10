Connect with us

Shock as Traders flout Covid-19 guidelines in Kisumu City

IMG 4435
IMG 4435

(KDRTV News Kisumu)- No social distancing or proper wearing of masks in a couple were noted in the areas the KDRTV News team visited.

A team of Journalists from the KDRTV News International were shocked when they visited various supermarkets and retail stores in Kisumu city where the owners and the shoppers were flouting the CDC and the Ministry of health Guidelines on preventing the spread of the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic which has so far claimed several lives in Kenya including the busy Lakeside City of Kisumu.

IMG 4436

No Social distancing

The County Government of Kisumu and the Internal Security Ministry has in the recent past enforced the CDC and the Ministry of Health Guidelines but it seems many Kisumu residents don’t follow the guidelines which is alarming because every day there are several cases which are being reported and several people losing their lives because of contracting the Corona Virus.

READ ALSO:Covid-19 Claims A High Profile Medical Doctor In Kakamega County

Last Friday the team from KDRTV News attended a couple of cases in court where several members of public were arraigned in Court and given fines and penalties because of flouting the Government’s Covid-19 guidelines but still some people are not following the guidelines.

It’s shocking that some residents don’t even wear masks in the Supermarkets and the few wearing them don’t cover their nose and mouth properly.

IMG 4434

Shoppers in Supermarkets Kisumu City

The Ministry of Health is trying it’s level best to protect Kenyans citizens but it seems some Kenyans have relaxed in taming the disease.

Over 98,000+ Kenyans  have been infected by the virus while over 1700+ lives lost in the Country through Covid-19.

The US is leading in infections and deaths, almost 400,000 have died while 12 Million people have been infected.

CORONA

CORONA

 

More News to follow.

 

