Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Shock as University Lecturer is Killed Over Land Dispute

Published

FotoJet

A university lecturer has been hacked to death in Mbita, Homa Bay County, over a land dispute.

Professor Tom Odhiambo, who was a don at the Technical University of Kenya (TUK), died after two young men attacked him with pangas.

Odhimabo’s father, Wilson Onyango, was left seriously injured and hospitalized following the incident in Mbitha.

The land dispute began after Odhiambo’s neighbors encroached on his land some time ago, prompting him to seek the intervention of the area Chief and the land surveyor to determine the boundaries.

Odhiambo and his father went to the disputed land ahead of the chief and surveyor, and on arrival, they were attacked by two young men.

According to Deputy Sub-County Commissioner Peter Mutiso, Odhiambo sustained serious injuries to the head, leading to his death.

“They had gone there to sort land issues…it’s something they were trying to sort in a very formal way. Two young men came and hacked him and also injured the father over the land issue,” Mutiso stated.

The body of the TUK lecturer was moved to MED 25 Kirindo Mortuary while his father was rushed to Mbita sub-county Hospital for medication.

Suba North Member of Millie Odhiambo has condemned the murder of Odhiambo and urged urgent arrests by law enforcement agencies.

“The murder of Professor Thomas Mboya of Rusinga Island is unfortunate. Violence never sorts out issues. May the killer and any persons who may have aided or abetted in his death be brought to book,” said the MP.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021