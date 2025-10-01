Shock as University Lecturer is Killed Over Land Dispute

A university lecturer has been hacked to death in Mbita, Homa Bay County, over a land dispute.

Professor Tom Odhiambo, who was a don at the Technical University of Kenya (TUK), died after two young men attacked him with pangas.

Odhimabo’s father, Wilson Onyango, was left seriously injured and hospitalized following the incident in Mbitha.

The land dispute began after Odhiambo’s neighbors encroached on his land some time ago, prompting him to seek the intervention of the area Chief and the land surveyor to determine the boundaries.

Odhiambo and his father went to the disputed land ahead of the chief and surveyor, and on arrival, they were attacked by two young men.

According to Deputy Sub-County Commissioner Peter Mutiso, Odhiambo sustained serious injuries to the head, leading to his death.

“They had gone there to sort land issues…it’s something they were trying to sort in a very formal way. Two young men came and hacked him and also injured the father over the land issue,” Mutiso stated.

The body of the TUK lecturer was moved to MED 25 Kirindo Mortuary while his father was rushed to Mbita sub-county Hospital for medication.

Suba North Member of Millie Odhiambo has condemned the murder of Odhiambo and urged urgent arrests by law enforcement agencies.

“The murder of Professor Thomas Mboya of Rusinga Island is unfortunate. Violence never sorts out issues. May the killer and any persons who may have aided or abetted in his death be brought to book,” said the MP.