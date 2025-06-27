Show Me a Better Plan Not Just Protests: Ruto Fires Back at Protesters

Connect with us

President Ruto If it is Ruto must go, then tell me how you want me to go.
President William Ruto has issued a direct and defiant challenge to his critics, demanding they present a concrete plan for his exit from office rather than resorting to protests and calls for his resignation. Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on World MSME Day, Ruto sharply questioned the “Ruto Must Go” chants, emphasizing the constitutional framework governing his presidency.

“If it is Ruto must go, tell me how you want me to go. I mean, let’s be honest with ourselves. What do you mean? What do you mean by Ruto must go? How do I go? Because we have a constitution in place, dear people, right?” Ruto stated, urging protesters to seek a “better plan”. His remarks follow chaotic anti-government protests that swept through at least 24 counties on June 25, 2025.

Ruto accused protest leaders of incitement and challenged them to propose solutions that surpass his administration’s achievements. He highlighted the creation of 250,000 jobs in the housing sector and a significant reduction in maize flour (unga) prices from KSh 240 to KSh 160.

In a later statement, he even claimed unga prices had dropped to KSh 100, attributing this to the hard work of farmers utilizing subsidized fertilizer. “This one of mine, I have brought down the cost of unga from 240 to 160. Look for one that brings it to 50. Violence will not, Anarchy will not will sort out our country. Let us not fool ourselves,” he asserted.

The President’s stance comes amidst ongoing public discontent over the high cost of living, a recurring theme in protests since March 2023. While Ruto insists prices are falling due to his policies, critics argue that government actions, such as removing fuel subsidies and increasing taxes, have exacerbated economic hardship.

Beyond domestic issues, President Ruto has also been a vocal advocate for global governance reforms, particularly within the United Nations, calling for a more democratic and inclusive system to address global economic challenges and climate change. He has also championed Kenya’s role in international security, notably in Haiti.

However, the government’s response to protests has drawn criticism, with human rights organizations documenting instances of excessive force, arbitrary arrests, and even deaths during demonstrations in 2024. The lack of accountability for these incidents has been a significant concern.

Ruto’s challenge showa a fundamental tension between his administration’s perceived progress and the public’s demands for immediate relief and greater accountability.

He maintains that his “Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda” is designed for inclusive development, but the ongoing protests indicate a significant portion of the populace remains unconvinced.

