Showdown in National Assembly As Lawmakers Decide Fate of Coalition Bill

Showdown expected in national assembly as the lawmakers make final decision of the Coalition Bill

parliament
KDRTV NEWS: Showdown is expected in the Parliament as lawmakers are expected to decide the fate of the Colation bill sponsored by the Majority leader Amos Kimunya.

The pro-Uhuru-Raila lawmakers will face Deputy President William Ruto allies as they make final decision over the Bill.

The special sitting is a supremacy battle between the Tanganga and Kieleweke sides.

READ ALSO: “They wanted to Kill His Spirit” DP Ruto Breaks Silence After Visiting Bedridden Itumbi

Lawmakers allied to Ruto are pushing for myriad amendments to destroy the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Pro-Ruto MPs have prepared several amendments to the Bill that will permit the formation of a Collation Party ahead of 2022 polls.

On the other side, Pro-Uhuru-Raila MPs contradict further amendments to the Bill.

On Tuesday, pro-Ruto lawmakers were forced to walk out in protests after the Justice, and Legal Affairs Committee almost turned chaotic.

The Bill is now at the stage of the committee of the Whole House

