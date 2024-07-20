Shun Negativity And Appreciate President Ruto’s Performance-Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Saturday, July 20 urged Kenyans to shun negativity and appreciate the development strides achieved by the Ruto Administration, even as they criticize it.

Speaking in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, Gachagua said the President has performed exemplary well in enhancing good governance and accountability, improving food production, and streamlining the education systems and transport infrastructure and he needs support and acknowledgment on the progress.

“Let us not be negative throughout. There are exemplary things that the Government has done in development of the Nation. For instance, employment of 56,000 teachers in one year, streamlining the CBC education system, waiver of coffee debts, and resuming construction of stalled road projects,” said the Deputy President.

Gachagua also asked young people to call off peaceful protests to guard against infiltration by criminals who looted shops and destroyed property recently.

“To Gen-Z, we have heard you; you spoke clearly. But when you protest peacefully goons hijacking. You do not have to protest anymore. The President listened and heard you. Do not let people with criminal intent take advantage of the protest and cause mayhem and chaos and loot shops,” he said.

“The Government is working on all the issues. We will also accelerate the distribution of the subsidized fertilizer to rice farmers”.

The Deputy President added that the Government will control the invasive snails and rats ravaging Mwea Rice Fields to promote food production.

The Deputy President was responding to a complaint by Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina that the snails and rats have been a big threat to the rice production in the irrigation scheme.

“We know the challenges in Mwea including those of snails and mice and the Principal Secretary for Agriculture Dr Paul Rono will act on the issues. The government will also ensure that rice farmers benefit and have access to subsidized fertilizer, the price of which is Sh2,500,” Gachagua added.

He added that the Government is pushing for the amendment of cooperatives’ regulations to enhance the integrity and accountability of Saccos.