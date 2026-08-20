Siaya Workers Face July, August Salary Delays as Budget Process Delays Payment

Several county governments, including Nairobi, Siaya, Turkana and Migori, have issued notices to workers over delayed July and August 2026 salaries, with officials citing stalled budget approval processes as the primary cause.

In Siaya, Acting County Secretary and Head of Public Service Elizabeth Adongo said in a circular dated August 19 that the delay stemmed from the “protracted completion of the FY 2026/2027 Budget process, which has constrained the full operationalisation of the County’s financial and expenditure processes.” The county said it expects the budget process to be finalised within the next two weeks, after which pending salaries will be settled. It acknowledged the hardship the delay could cause employees and their families and urged staff to remain patient.

Nairobi County was the first to flag the problem, with Head of Public Service Godfrey Akumali confirming on August 10 that fund processing had been significantly affected. “Management sincerely regrets the inconvenience and challenges that this situation may cause,” the county said, promising the matter was receiving “the highest priority.”

Turkana County attributed its delay to slow processing by relevant offices in Nairobi, while Migori County said late approval and uploading of its budget had held up salary disbursement, with County Secretary Oscar Olima assuring staff that payment would follow immediately once the budget is uploaded.

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o said on August 10 that Turkana was among four counties, alongside Nyamira, Isiolo and Tharaka Nithi, whose 2026/27 budgets had not been cleared. She noted counties were required to submit budgets by June 30, but several missed the deadline or submitted incomplete documents lacking pending bills plans, Fiscal Strategy Papers, or evidence of public participation.

The scale of the crisis has drawn sharp criticism from national figures. Senator Okiya Omtatah warned that more than 35 counties are affected, calling it “a devolution crisis” that demands urgent action from the Council of Governors, the Controller of Budget and the National Treasury. He urged the Senate to press for answers on measures to protect essential services and the workers who deliver them.

With nurses, teachers and other essential staff going weeks without pay, pressure is mounting on county and national institutions to resolve compliance issues quickly and restore normal salary schedules.