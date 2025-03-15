Sifuna Explains Why He Was Absent During Ruto’s Nairobi Tour

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has broken his silence after he skipped President William Ruto’s working tour of the city.

Speaking on Saturday, March 15 in Machakos during the burial of Colonel (Rtd) James Gitahi, Sifuna said the Memorandum of Understanding the ODM party signed with UDA does not require him to be president in the president’s meetings.

The ODM Secretary-General noted that he is focused on his duty as he monitors the implementation of the MoU.

“I saw in the news that Senator Sifuna has evaded the president in his Nairobi meetings. There is nowhere in the MoU that it was stipulated that I must follow the president in his development tours. There is nowhere written that a senator elected on UDA or anyone else should follow my party leader. Everyone must stick to their roles. I will not be returned for another term because of the number of meetings I have attended,” Sifuna said.

He went on to say that even when Raila was in Kiambu recently to attend a burial, the UDA SG was not present because the agreement doesn’t stipulate so.

“I saw Raila Odinga attending a burial in Kiambu County; I did not see the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General there.”

Further, he said President Ruto told Nairobi leaders that everyone should focus on doing their work.

“Even the President himself knows, I heard him telling Nairobi leaders that everyone should do their work. I will not be voted for by the people based on the number of meetings I have attended with the President, my work is in the Senate, he should do his, 2027 people will decide.” Sifuna added.

President Ruto this week was on a five-day work tour in Nairobi County where he launched a number of development projects.

The Head of State was accompanied by elected leaders from both UDA and ODM parties.

However Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino did not attend the President’s development tour.