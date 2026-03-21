Sifuna Reveals Number of Kenyans Who Have Registered on Linda Mwananchi Website

Embattled ODM party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has revealed that the Linda Mwananchi website registered 25,000 members within its first week.

In a post on Saturday, March 21, the Nairobi Senator said the numbers were impressive and politically significant.

Sifuna noted that the number could elect a Member of the County Assembly or Member of Parliament in some constituencies.

“We closed the week at just under 25k pale lindamwananchi.com. This is impressive lakini perspective ni muhimu. 25k will get you elected MCA in almost all the wards in Kenya, MP in a few constituencies, and Senator in Lamu and Isiolo counties, going by 2022 data. Mkae mkijua,” Sifuna stated.

The website was launched to gauge public backing for the Linda Mwananchi movement in ODM.

The platform was launched on Wednesday last week, before being pulled down after it faced technical challenges. It was restored after the issues were addressed.

“We have taken the site offline to address the issues and incorporate your ideas. We ask for your patience,” the Nairobi Senator stated.

The Linda Mwanachi faction is opposed to the Linda Ground movement, which is led by Siaya Senator and ODM leader Oburu Oginga.

Besides Sifuna, the camp comprises Siaya governor James Orengo, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Vihiga senator Godfrey Osotsi, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, and Saboti MP Caleb Amisi.

This comes ahead of the resumption of the Linda Mwananchi campaigns, which were halted during the Ramadan period.

The rallies will start in Narok County on Sunday, March 22, before heading to Nairobi on Friday, March 27, and later to Mombasa on Sunday, March 29.