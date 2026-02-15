Sifuna’s Rally in Kitengela Disrupted After Police Fire Teargas

Embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna’s rally on Sunday was disrupted after police officers fired teargas canisters to disperse the crowd.

Kitengela residents who had turned up in numbers for the rally, duped Linda Wananchi were seen scampering for safety after the police fired the teargas.

Sifuna, who adressing the locals at the time, was heard urging calm among supporters, but most of the attendees scampered to safety.

In a statement after the chaos, Sifuna accused the government of sending the police officers to disrupt the rally in Kitengela.

Senator Sifuna also thanked the residents of Kitengela for showing up, promising that the group would not relent despite the disruptions.

“Thank You Kitengela. In spite of all the harassment, intimidation, and violence from this morning, you showed up. They first destroyed our dais and sound equipment in the morning, and the state goons have now teargassed a peaceful assembly and brought it to an abrupt end. We shall not relent,” Sifuna said.

It’s not clear what prompted the police to throw the teargas canisters to disperse the large crowd that had turned up for the rally.

Sifuna had been accompanied by several leaders, including Siaya Governor James Orengo, Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

This comes days after Sifuna was kicked out by the ODM NEC from the Secretary General position. However, the Nairobi Senator was reinstated by the Political Parties Tribunal after filing a petition.