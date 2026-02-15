Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

News

Sifuna’s Rally in Kitengela Disrupted After Police Fire Teargas

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna’s rally on Sunday was disrupted after police officers fired teargas canisters to disperse the crowd.

Kitengela residents who had turned up in numbers for the rally, duped Linda Wananchi were seen scampering for safety after the police fired the teargas.

Sifuna, who adressing the locals at the time, was heard urging calm among supporters, but most of the attendees scampered to safety.

In a statement after the chaos, Sifuna accused the government of sending the police officers to disrupt the rally in Kitengela.

Senator Sifuna also thanked the residents of Kitengela for showing up, promising that the group would not relent despite the disruptions.

“Thank You Kitengela. In spite of all the harassment, intimidation, and violence from this morning, you showed up. They first destroyed our dais and sound equipment in the morning, and the state goons have now teargassed a peaceful assembly and brought it to an abrupt end. We shall not relent,” Sifuna said.

It’s not clear what prompted the police to throw the teargas canisters to disperse the large crowd that had turned up for the rally.

Sifuna had been accompanied by several leaders, including Siaya Governor James Orengo, Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

This comes days after Sifuna was kicked out by the ODM NEC from the Secretary General position. However, the Nairobi Senator was reinstated by the Political Parties Tribunal after filing a petition.

You May Also Like

News

We Have Not Expelled Sifuna from ODM – Oburu Oginga

ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga now says Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has not been expelled from the party. Speaking on Sunday, February 15, in...

33 minutes ago
File image of Oburu Oginga and Edwin Sifuna File image of Oburu Oginga and Edwin Sifuna

News

Oburu Oginga Goes After Sifuna Over Citizen TV Interview

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga has hit out at Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna following his recent interview on Citizen TV. In a statement on...

February 6, 2026

News

Senator Oketch Withdraws Petition Seeking to Remove Sifuna From ODM Party Leadership

Migori Senator Eddy Oketch has withdrawn the petition seeking to remove Edwin Sifuna from the ODM Secretary General position. In a letter on Tuesday,...

January 6, 2026
File image of ODM Headquarters in Nairobi. File image of ODM Headquarters in Nairobi.

Politics

ODM MPs Call for Urgent Meeting Amid Wrangles in the Party

A section of elected Members of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party have called for an urgent meeting to address ongoing wrangles within the...

January 5, 2026