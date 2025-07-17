Silas Jakakimba Ends 3 Year Marriage With Florence Adhiambo

City lawyer and political advisor Silas Jakakimba and his wife, Florence Adhiambo, have announced their separation after three years of marriage.

In a joint statement on Thursday, July 17, the couple said the decision was arrived at mutually, with support from close family and spiritual leaders.

“After careful consideration and much reflection, we, Silas Jakakimba and Florence Adhiambo, have made the difficult but certain and oftentimes extremely considerate decision to separate.

“This decision was reached mutually and, with respect for one another, noting with deep appreciation and gratitude, the immense love and support from both sides of our Innermost Families and Spiritual Leaders as we sought to make this decision public,” read part of the statement.

Despite going separate ways, the couple reaffirmed their commitment to privacy and the well-being of their family and requested that the public and media give them space as they navigate this personal chapter.

The two also asked members of the public to respect their privacy, adding that they will not be making further statements on their separation.

“We will not be making any further public statements whatsoever regarding this matter at this or at any other time -and we do appreciate your understanding,” the couple added.

The couple exchanged vows in a lavish wedding ceremony held at Safari Park Nairobi on October 16, 2021.

The wedding was attended by notable guests, including lawyer Donald Kipkorir and his wife, Langata MP Phelix Jalang’o, Bobi Wine, Babu Owino, Akothee, Ken Mijungu, Trevor Ombija, and Milly Odhiambo, among others.

Jakakimba previously served as a long-time aide to ODM leader Raila Odinga and has been vocal on national and legal issues.

He is also reportedly aspiring to run for the Suba North parliamentary seat in the 2027 general elections.