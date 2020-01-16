Connect with us
 

SIMON CHELUGUI STEPS IN AS NEW LABOUR CS

Former water cabinet secretary Simon Chelugui fills in Ukur Yattani’s shoes as the new labour cabinet secretary. Ukur Yattani steps into his new position as the new treasury, handing down his labor docket to Simon Chelugui today.

In his press release, Simon Chelugui thanks the president Honourable Uhuru Kenyatta for bestowing him in yet another ministry in the country. In his speech, he acknowledges  that the country has been having challenges in employment and says that it will be their duty as a ministry to see how they promote policies to create opportunity for Kenya

The new treasury cabinet secretary in his speech says, ” Under labor, over the period we’ve managed to deal with a number of things because gone are the days when there is confrontation between the ministry and the unions or employees.”

He noted that during  his time as labor cs unity has been forged among themselves where they work closely together. He also said that the alternative resolution has been the center of their engagement because the desire for better welfare is good but has to be backed up by an economy that can support it.

 

