“‘Sitaki Compe!’ Sankok Slams Ruto’s Leg-Shooting Directive”

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member David Ole Sankok has urged President William Ruto to reconsider his controversial “shoot-to-disable” directive, cautioning that it may inadvertently increase the number of Kenyans living with disabilities – many of whom may begin to compete with him for state-sponsored disability benefits.

In his strongly worded and humor-laced statement, Sankok warned that shooting protesters in the legs during demonstrations, as ordered by Ruto on July 9, could result in an increase in Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). “Sitaki compe!” he wrote on social media, stating that an increase in disabled citizens would reduce his share of benefits such as nomination slots, AGPO tax exemptions, and the importation of duty-free vehicles.

“The number of PWDs will increase, hence they will compete against me for benefits including nomination, AGPO tax exemption, and importation of duty-free cars,” said Sankok, the former Nominated MP known for his signature green suits and outspoken nature.

He further added a dire warning about unintended fatalities, particularly among short-statured individuals. “Police must take care while aiming because some of my PWD members (short stature), their heads are on the level of other people’s legs,” he explained.

The president’s directive came as part of his hardline stance on ongoing protests, where he accused unnamed political operatives and Gen Z activists of plotting to remove him from office unconstitutionally. He urged law enforcement to shoot looters and vandals in the legs, then ensure they receive medical care before facing trial.

But Sankok’s tongue-in-cheek plea appears to carry deeper concern about the state’s approach to public dissent and the human cost it could carry.

While many Kenyans reacted with humor online, others echoed his fears about the risk of misuse and excessive force.

One viral comment read: “Bwana green suits olesankok, hii pesa na cheo cha disabled lazima tukule wote… kaa tayari 2027 tutamenyana kwa hiyo slot ya PWDs…“