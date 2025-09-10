Sitati Olando Appointed Acting Head Of Government Delivery Unit

President William Ruto has appointed Sitati Olando as the new acting head of the Government Delivery Unit (GDU), effective immediately.

In the new role, Sitati will report to the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Delivery and Government Efficiency at the Executive Office of the President, Eliud Owalo.

Sitati’s appointment was formally communicated through a letter signed by the Principal Administrative Secretary in the Executive Office of the President, Arthur Osiya, on behalf of the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei.

Before the appointment, Sitati served as Director of Delivery in the GDU, where he had risen through the ranks from Project Management Expert to Senior Director. His appointment triggered the immediate revocation of Lee Kyonze, who was serving in an acting capacity.

Sitati holds a PhD in Project Management from the University of Nairobi. He also has a Master of Arts in Project Planning and Management from the same institution, demonstrating a strong foundation in strategic project execution.

In addition, he holds a Business Certification in Public Accountancy and Professional Ethics from Strathmore Business School, Nairobi.

In the new role, Olando will be responsible for monitoring and evaluation, problem solving, accountability, coordination, and communication.

Olando is set to become the third head of the GDU, following the resignation of Peter Mbae in January, who stepped down citing unresolved issues he had raised with Koskei.

Meanwhile, the process of recruiting a substantive Head of the Government Delivery Unit has been initiated in consultation with the Public Service Commission.

