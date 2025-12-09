Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Six Activists Arrested Outside Tanzanian Embassy While Protesting Tanzania Killings

Six Kenyan human rights activists were arrested on Tuesday, December 9, outside the Tanzanian Embassy in Nairobi while protesting alleged mass killings and democratic repression in Tanzania. The activists had gathered to demand accountability following the controversial October 29 presidential elections, which saw President Samia Suluhu Hassan win virtually unopposed.

The arrests occurred as Tanzania braced for nationwide protests on its Independence Day, with authorities intensifying security and restricting movement in major cities. The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) accused Kenyan President William Ruto’s government of “shielding” Suluhu’s regime and called for the immediate release of the detained activists.

Among those arrested were Frederick Ojiro, Julius Kamau, Vincent Mboya, Lichuma, and Shem. Geoffrey Mboya, another activist, stated their presence was to “express support for the people of Tanzania as they demonstrate against a dictatorship”.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) had previously urged Tanzanian authorities to release arbitrarily detained protest organizers and opposition supporters ahead of the planned demonstrations. Since mid-November, at least 10 activists and opposition members have been arrested for online posts related to the protests, with some reportedly abducted by individuals in civilian clothes before police confirmed their detention.

The Tanzanian government had canceled official Independence Day celebrations, directing funds towards infrastructure repair following election unrest, and police announced they were monitoring “online offenses” related to protest calls.

The situation in Tanzania has drawn international concern, with the United States embassy in Dar es Salaam warning its citizens about security forces searching electronics for politically sensitive content. Regional and global bodies, including UN human rights experts, have also raised concerns about extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and arbitrary detentions in Tanzania following the elections.

