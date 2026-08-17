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Six Artisanal Miners Remain Trapped in Collapsed Turkana Gold Pit

Vincent Olando

Published

Six artisanal miners remain trapped underground four days after a gold mine collapsed in Naduat, Nakalale Ward, Turkana County, with rescuers still unable to confirm whether they are alive.

The pit caved in on Friday, August 14, 2026, burying the workers beneath rubble in the remote mining area. As of Monday, their condition remained unknown, and no survivors or bodies had been recovered.

The Kenya Red Cross said rescue teams worked through the weekend, using excavators alongside local miners to clear debris from the collapsed section. Miners familiar with the underground tunnels have been helping responders navigate the site and pinpoint possible access routes to where their colleagues are believed to be trapped.

A joint team comprising security officers, the area chief, Turkana County officials and Kenya Red Cross personnel visited the site on Sunday to assess progress. Rescuers say unstable terrain has slowed the operation, forcing them to weigh the urgency of reaching the trapped men against the danger of a further collapse.

A senior security official has urged members of the public to disregard unverified claims circulating on social media about the miners’ fate, insisting it remains too early to determine whether they survived.

Monday’s incident revives painful memories of a similar tragedy at the same site in November 2024, when a mine collapse killed two miners and trapped others, one of whom survived only after having his arm amputated. That mine had previously been shut down over concerns about blasting activity, safety standards and compliance with the Mining Act, following complaints from the Naduat community.

The repeat disaster has renewed scrutiny of safety conditions in Turkana’s artisanal gold sector, where poorly reinforced shafts, weak ventilation and limited emergency response capacity have long put miners at risk. The county’s mining industry has also faced wider regulatory concerns: in June 2025, the National Environment Management Authority suspended activity at more than 200 gold sites along the River Turkwel after finding they lacked Environmental Impact Assessment licences and were polluting water sources.

For now, attention remains fixed on Naduat, where rescue teams continue clearing the collapsed section in hopes of reaching the six miners as the operation enters its fourth day.

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