Six Dead as Chania Sacco Bus Collides Head-On With Trailer in Early Morning Tragedy

Six people have lost their lives and several others sustained injuries following a tragic road accident along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa Highway in the Manyatta area of Taita Taveta County early Thursday morning, March 5, 2026.

The accident involved a passenger bus belonging to Chania Sacco and a trailer in a head-on collision that left the bus severely damaged. Preliminary reports indicate that the crash occurred when the bus driver attempted to overtake another vehicle before colliding with the oncoming trailer.

Witnesses at the scene said the impact was devastating, with the trailer striking the right side of the bus before the vehicle veered off the road.

“The bus was trying to overtake when it suddenly collided with the trailer. The impact was very strong and the bus lost control immediately,” said one witness who arrived shortly after the accident.

Police officers and emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene and launched rescue operations to assist passengers trapped in the wreckage.

Several injured passengers were evacuated and rushed to Moi Referral Hospital in Voi for treatment.

Authorities confirmed that most of the victims were seated on the driver’s side of the bus, which suffered the greatest impact during the collision.

The bodies of the deceased were also taken to the Moi Referral Hospital mortuary in Voi, where they await identification and post-mortem examinations as investigations into the cause of the accident continue.

The Nairobi-Mombasa Highway, particularly sections passing through Taita Taveta County, has long been considered an accident-prone stretch.

In December last year, at least seven people died in a similar head-on collision involving a matatu and a truck in the Miasenyi area after the matatu attempted to overtake other vehicles.

Following the latest incident, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) urged motorists to exercise caution, especially during the ongoing rainy season which has been associated with an increase in road accidents.

“Heavy downpours may cause traffic delays, temporary road closures, and increased accident risks, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas,” the authority said in a statement.

KeNHA further advised drivers to slow down, maintain safe distances between vehicles, and avoid risky overtaking maneuvers, particularly during heavy rainfall or poor visibility.

Authorities have appealed to all road users to observe traffic rules and remain vigilant to help reduce the rising number of accidents on Kenya’s major highways.