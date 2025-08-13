Six Fan Zones Set for Kenya vs Zambia CHAN 2024 Match

In a strategic move to address recent security breaches and enhance the fan experience, the Kenyan government has announced the establishment of six official fan zones across the city for the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) match between Harambee Stars and Zambia on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

This initiative comes after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) imposed significant fines on the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and reduced stadium capacity due to chaotic scenes at previous matches.

The designated fan zones, strategically located in various Nairobi neighborhoods, aim to provide a near-stadium atmosphere for supporters unable to secure tickets for the sold-out match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, following a high-level meeting with security stakeholders including Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, confirmed the locations: Uhuru Park (CBD), Lucky Summer (Ngomongo Area, behind Kasarani Stadium), Dandora Stadium, Utalii (Stima Club), Jacaranda Grounds, and Kibera DC Grounds.

“We have taken measures to create fan zones across Nairobi where we will have big screens to ensure we provide an opportunity for those who are unable to watch the game from the stadium,” stated CS Mvurya. He further emphasized that these zones are designed to ease crowd pressure on Kasarani, which has seen its capacity slashed by 40 percent to 27,000 by CAF. The CS also assured the public that these areas would be secured with adequate police presence to ensure order and safety.

The decision to implement fan zones follows a series of security lapses, particularly during Kenya’s matches against DR Congo and Morocco, which resulted in substantial fines totaling approximately KSh 8.95 million (USD 67,500) from CAF.

Incidents included ticketless fans forcing their way into the stadium, breaches of restricted areas, and even reports of tear gas use outside the venue. CAF has warned that continued failures could lead to the relocation of Kenya’s home matches.

FKF President Hussein Mohamed urged fans without valid digital e-tickets not to come to the stadium, encouraging them to utilize the fan zones or watch from home. “These fan zones will bring the stadium atmosphere closer to the people, while helping us manage attendance at Kasarani in line with CAF’s requirements,” Mvurya reiterated.

The initiative is seen as a key step for Kenya as it prepares to potentially host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).