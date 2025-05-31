Slovenia Joins Kenya’s Mission to Lead Digital Africa

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Kenya has sealed a high-stakes strategic partnership with Slovenia – setting the stage for a new era of digital transformation that could redefine Africa’s tech landscape.

On Friday, President William Ruto welcomed Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar to State House, Nairobi, during her historic first State Visit to Kenya, an engagement that marks a turning point in Kenya’s global tech diplomacy.

The visit culminated in high-level bilateral talks focused on a shared vision: transforming Kenya into Africa’s leading digital innovation hub. Slovenia’s world-class expertise in e-government, data protection, and smart infrastructure will be a critical catalyst in actualizing Kenya’s tech-driven ambitions.

“Slovenia’s advancement in e-government, smart infrastructure, and data protection aligns perfectly with Kenya’s ambition to become Africa’s digital innovation hub,” President Ruto said. “We look forward to partnerships in artificial intelligence, digital identity systems, cybersecurity, and other emerging technologies to grow our digital economy.”

One of the major highlights was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Political Consultation, an institutional framework to deepen cooperation on governance, innovation, and policy coordination between the two nations.

President Ruto also emphasized the importance of leveraging the Kenya-EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), highlighting Slovenia’s potential to act as a bridge between Kenya and the broader European digital market.

“We are committed to strengthening trade and investment ties and unlocking the full potential of the EPA,” he said. “This partnership isn’t just about bilateral gains – it’s a shared vision for sustainable development and digital empowerment that benefits our people and the global community.”

President Pirc Musar praised Kenya’s leadership on the continent, reaffirming Slovenia’s support for Kenya’s digital aspirations and its broader vision for peace, prosperity, and sustainability.

The Kenya-Slovenia pact marks a brave new chapter that not only for Nairobi’s foreign policy but also for Africa’s position in the global tech arena. Kenya is not just catching up, it’s aiming to lead the digital dominace.

With Slovenia as a strategic partner, Kenya’s dream of becoming the Silicon Savannah of Africa is fast becoming a reality.

