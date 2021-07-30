Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Somalia Bomb: At Least Footballers Killed, 10 Others Injured

Four football playersfrom th Jubaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry Club have been killled in a Bomb incident in Mogadishu.

By

Published

Bomb incident kills at least four footballers in Mogadishu Somalia
File photo of bomb incident in Somalia

KDRTV NEWS: We have received sad news from Somalia indicating that at least footballers have been killed in a bomb incident that hit a team bus in Somalia`s southern port city of Kismayo.

Somalia`s State-owned Television revealed the sad news.

The reports also indicate that 10 others have sustained serious injuries.

The state-owned TV reported that the concerned bus was destroyed.

READ ALSO: SOMALIA ATTACK: At Least 15 Killed In Suicide Bombing At Army Camp

KDRTV had established that the team was heading to Kismayo for a football match when the incident occurred.

Several government officials were expected to attend the functions where a local league was scheduled to launch today.

This was according to reports by Radion Mogadishu.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the dreadful attack; however, the Somalian government blamed Al-Shabaab for the bombing.

The players of the Jubaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry club were due for a game at the Kismayo city stadium in south Somalia when the blast hit their car.

“The players were riding in a bus when the explosion went off, presumably inside the vehicle. There are investigations going on but we presume the device was planted onto the bus,” said police officer Mohamed Sadiq.

Somalian authorities have said that it was seemingly a roadside bomb blast and affirmed that investigation is underway.

The President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed condemned the attack and has since offered his condolences to the families of the players.

READ ALSO: Former Somalia President Ali Muhammad Dies In Nairobi Hospital

The president has also joined other government officials in blaming the Al-Shabaab militants for the deadly attack.

“Somali president expressed his condolences over the deaths of the young players who were killed by al-Shabaab terrorists in Kismayo,” said a presidential statement released to the Somali state television.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest  Kenya and International News. Could you bookmark our site? Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest news.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019