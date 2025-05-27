Somaliland President’s Kenya Trip Marred by Diplomatic Snub

KDRTV NEWS – Somaliland: Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro) was left stranded and politically embarrassed in Nairobi on Tuesday, May 27, after Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs abruptly cancelled the inauguration of a new Somaliland Liaison Office just hours before the scheduled event.

The cancellation, announced on Monday, May 26, was a dramatic reversal that has deepened diplomatic tensions and placed Kenya squarely at the center of a regional geopolitical balancing act. The event was intended to elevate Somaliland’s diplomatic footprint in Nairobi, but instead, it exposed the fragile dynamics between Kenya, Somaliland, and Somalia.

President Irro had landed in Nairobi to a warm reception from Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, signaling what was expected to be a high-profile and symbolic engagement. However, the Kenyan government quickly backtracked, stating that the event had not received formal approval and could not proceed under the guise of diplomatic recognition.

“To the extent the event of May 27 has not been approved by this Ministry, its investiture of the status of a Diplomatic Office does not enjoy the imprimatur of the Republic of Kenya and cannot be allowed to proceed,” the Ministry declared in its formal statement.

The decision left Somaliland’s top leadership in limbo, turning what was supposed to be a diplomatic milestone into a public relations setback. The cancellation appears to have been influenced by pressure from Somalia, which maintains that Somaliland remains an integral part of its territory despite Hargeisa’s 1991 declaration of independence.

Kenya reaffirmed its official stance: it recognizes the Federal Government of Somalia in Mogadishu as the sole legitimate authority over Somali territory, including Somaliland. This reaffirmation came just ahead of the scrapped launch, signaling Kenya’s reluctance to appear as endorsing Somaliland’s push for international recognition.

Adding to the diplomatic sting, Somaliland had sent a Special Envoy and Economic Advisor ahead of the President’s visit to oversee preparations and initiate early discussions. Their efforts, however, were rendered moot by the last-minute political U-turn.

While the Somaliland Liaison Office in Nairobi has existed for years offering consular and trade facilitation services, the now-aborted event was intended to symbolically elevate its status—a move that seemingly crossed Kenya’s diplomatic red line.

Observers note that Kenya’s decision reflects its careful approach in navigating Horn of Africa diplomacy, balancing practical engagement with Somaliland while upholding the African Union’s principle of respecting existing state boundaries. The move is also seen as an effort to avoid provoking Somalia, with whom Kenya shares complex trade, security, and diplomatic ties.

Despite the snub, Kenya reiterated its commitment to continued engagement with Somaliland on issues of mutual interest, particularly trade and regional stability.

“The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Kenya avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Liaison Office of Somaliland in Nairobi the assurances of its continued goodwill,” stated.

For Somaliland, however, the incident serves as a sobering reminder of the uphill battle it faces in its quest for global recognition.