Sonko Petitions CAF After Harambee Stars’ CHAN Exit, Citing Disallowed Goals

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has sparked a legal blow, challenging the Harambee Stars’ controversial elimination from the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) quarter-finals by Madagascar. His petition, lodged in Cairo within the stringent 48-hour deadline, has sent ripples through the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the Madagascar national team, and the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

In an affidavit sworn on Sunday, August 24, Sonko is seeking interim orders to suspend the penalty shootout results that saw Madagascar edge out Kenya. His core argument hinges on the assertion that two legitimate goals scored by the Harambee Stars were wrongfully disallowed during the match played at Kasarani Stadium on Friday, August 22.

“The conduct by the match officials in the Kenya versus Madagascar quarter-final game is greatly prejudicial to the Republic of Kenya and the Applicant/Complainant herein, as it contravenes the provisions of the CAF statutes and Code,” reads part of the legal papers submitted by Sonko. The move has thrust the spotlight onto the intricate rules governing match replays and suspensions within international football.

According to FIFA’s International Football Association Board (IFAB), Law 7.5 of the Laws of the Game stipulates that “an abandoned match is replayed unless the competition rules or organisers determine otherwise.” The authority to order a replay, crucially, rests with the competition organizers, not the referee. While referee decisions on “facts connected with play” are generally considered final, exceptions exist. If a referee makes a decision based on a clear error linked to the misapplication of the Laws of the Game, competition authorities may intervene. For instance, if a referee wrongly applies a rule, such as allowing an ineligible player to participate or miscounting penalty kicks, the governing body could order a replay.

Sonko’s lawyer, Kennedy Oduor Wanyanga, has accused the referees of “outright bias,” claiming they illegally disallowed two goals without VAR review or proper consultation. He has urged CAF not to homologate the match and to review referee reports, match recordings, and VAR footage before making a fair ruling. “The match officials officiating the said game wrongfully and illegally disallowed two goals scored by the Kenyan team without reviewing the same through the VAR or consulting the parties, team captains and match officials or the decision at all, as is expected of a prudent officiating match officials,” Oduor’s letter stated.

CAF applies similar principles to FIFA. While poor judgment or human error by a referee typically doesn’t warrant a replay, situations with evidence of bias, corruption, or manipulation can trigger disciplinary proceedings. In such cases, the Organising Committee may annul the result and either order a replay or award the match based on their findings.

Sonko is not only seeking a replay but also demanding the suspension of the match officials and a halt to the semi-final clash between Madagascar and Sudan, scheduled for August 26, until his complaint is determined. “I swear this affidavit urging that the application for interim provisional measures herein be allowed as prayed,” Sonko stated, emphasizing that the integrity of the tournament is at stake.

The CAF Disciplinary Board faces a critical decision, as it must issue a ruling before Madagascar’s scheduled semi-final match. This case adds a twist to CHAN 2025, leaving football authorities, teams, and supporters anxiously awaiting the court’s determination.

Harambee Stars’ dream of advancing was cut short by Madagascar, who won 4-3 on post-match penalties after a tense 1-1 draw in regular and extra time.