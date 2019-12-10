Sonko Rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital In Critical Condition

Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been rushed to Nairobi Hospital after falling ill at the Kamiti Maximum Prison where he was being remanded. Reports indicate that the governor is in a critical condition and has been allowed to seek medical attention.

Governor @MikeSonko moved from Kamiti prisons to KNH after falling sick last night; Magistrate had allowed him to seek medical attention — Ali 'Mwamvita' Manzu (@Ali_Manzu) December 10, 2019

On Monday, Anti-Corruption Magistrate Douglas Ogoti directed that Sonko be held at Industrial Area Remand Prison for two days pending a ruling on his bail application. It is not clear why the governor was taken to Kamiti.

Drama as Prisons officials forced to transfer Mike Sonko from Industrial area to Kamiti Maximum Prison after inmates who were victims of Sonko rescue team members and city kanjos decided to cause havoc and revenge on Mike Sonko. 😎 — Solomon Karori (@SolomonKarori2) December 10, 2019

Sonko’s lawyer Cecil Miller told the court on Monday that his client suffered broken ribs after being assaulted by police during his dramatic arrest on Friday last week. He asked for the court to allow him to seek medical attention.

“He needs medical attention with the possibility of admission. Sonko did not assault police officers, instead he was the one who was assaulted,” Miller said.

The prosecution argued that Sonko is may sneak out of hospital just like he did in 1998 when he mysteriously disappeared from the Coast General Hospital. The governor had been incarcerated at the Shimo La Tewa Maximum Prison.