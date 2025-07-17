Connect with us

News

Sonko Secretly Tapes JamboPay Boss Offering Sh5M Daily Bribe

DCI supplied Sonko with recorder to trap JamboPay director.
An exposure has erupted from the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, threatening to expose deep-seated corruption in Nairobi’s past revenue collection practices.

On 16th Wednesday, the court heard shocking testimony that JamboPay Director Danson Muchemi allegedly offered former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko a Ksh4 to 5 million daily bribe in 2019 to retain a lucrative revenue collection tender at City Hall.

A court on Wednesday heard that JamboPay Director Danson Muchemi allegedly offered ex Governor Mike Sonko Ksh 4 to 5 million daily to retain Nairobi’s revenue collection tender in 2019.

The allegation, already sends fallouts across different political landscape which is backed by a covert police operation involving a secret audio recording. Chief Inspector Kiptoo Kisorio testified that the meeting at Sonko’s Kilifi home was orchestrated by investigators as part of a planned sting. Sonko was equipped with a Sony ICD-PX 470 audio recorder, capturing a 57-minute conversation in which Muchemi allegedly made the bribe offer.

The court was further shocked by claims contained in the audio that former Governor Evans Kidero may have walked away with a tremendous Ksh7 billion through a similar scheme during his tenure. The recording was played in court on July 17, 2025, and is expected to be a critical turning point in the ongoing trial.

Sonko and his co-accused, businessman Antony Ombok Jama, are currently defending themselves in a Ksh20 million corruption case related to the same 2019 revenue collection tender.

JamboPay, the digital payments firm at the center of the scandal, had been contracted by the Nairobi County Government to manage revenue collection. Its business dealings have long raised eyebrows, but this explosive evidence could expose a broader web of high-level financial impropriety.

